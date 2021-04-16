Left Menu

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd to portray Beatles manager Brian Epstein in ‘Midas Man’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:52 IST
''Queen's Gambit'' actor Jacod Fortune-Lloyd has been tapped to star as Brian Epstein, the famous manager of iconic British band The Beatles, in the biopic ''Midas Man''. Epstein served as The Beatles' manager from 1962 until his death in 1967.

Filmmaker- music composer Jonas Akerlund is directing the movie and will also have an input on the soundtrack.

The original screenplay is based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham. According to Deadline, the film will chronicle Epstein’s (aka Eppy) role in the cultural revolution and creative explosion of the 1960s, and his sizeable yet often unheralded influence on pop music, and its colossal impact worldwide.

''It is a tall order to fill Brian’s shoes, and Jacob is the perfect performer. He is charismatic and dark at the same time, balancing that emotional range where you’re not sure if you’re in love with him or terribly empathetic with the inner turmoil of his character. No one could bring Brian to life better,'' Akerlund said.

Fortune-Llyod said its an honour for him to play the role of Epstein, a man who made such an important and lasting cultural impact.

“He was a fascinating person with great talent, ambition, and courage, and I’m so honoured to be given the opportunity to represent him. Jonas is the perfect person to bring this story to life, his work is visually stunning, visceral, and bold. I can’t wait to start working together,'' he said. Production on the movie will take place at Twickenham Studios and on location in London, Liverpool, and the US. Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers of StudioPOW (Funny Cow) and Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton of Trevor Beattie Films are producing the film.

Peter Dunne and Mark Borkowski are executive producers.

