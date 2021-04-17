Left Menu

PTI | Windsor | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:01 IST
Philip's coffin in Inner Hall ahead of funeral

Prince Philip's coffin has been moved from the royal family's private chapel at Windsor Castle to the castle's Inner Hall ahead of his funeral this afternoon.

Royal officials say the coffin is draped in Philip's personal standard, and topped with his Royal Navy cap and sword and a wreath of flowers.

It was moved by a party of bearers from the Grenadier Guards army regiment and will lie in the hall until the funeral procession begins just before 3 pm.

The coffin will be transported on a specially designed Land Rover to St George's Chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault.

Because of coronavirus restrictions only 30 mourners will attend the funeral service, including Queen Elizabeth II, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

