Neil Nitin Mukesh tests positive for coronavirus, urges everyone to not take COVID situation lightly

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, he informed his followers via a social media post, urging them to not take the nation's COVID situation lightly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:51 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, he informed his followers via a social media post, urging them to not take the nation's COVID situation lightly. The 'Johnny Gaddaar' actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly."

Along with the tweet, he also shared a statement that read, "Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for you love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!" The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

