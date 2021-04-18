Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

The coronavirus pandemic and a trio of new producers have led to a reinvention of the traditional show where the world's highest movie honors are handed out before a seated theater audience of more than 4,000 A-list stars and industry executives.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Mighty' actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

Helen McCrory, the "beautiful and mighty" British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has died of cancer at the age of 52, her husband, Damian Lewis, said on Friday. The shock announcement drew tributes from author JK Rowling, fellow actors including Michael Sheen and from the artistic director at London's National Theatre who hailed McCrory as "unquestionably one of the great actors of her generation".

Frontline nurse shocked and touched by Taylor Swift gift

An American flight nurse says she was shocked and touched to receive a surprise gift box and personal note from music star Taylor Swift thanking her for her work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Britta Thomason, who heads the Air Evac Lifeteam base in Dublin, Georgia, last month gave an interview to a local newspaper about her job, in which she said she liked to listen to Swift's music when relaxing.

Power of Oscars keeps Romanian 'Collective' tragedy in people's minds, says director

Romanian director Alexander Nanau says a double Oscar nomination for his documentary "Collective" means a tragic 2015 nightclub fire and subsequent healthcare scandal at the heart of the film "will not be forgotten". Sixty-five people died after fireworks used during a concert at The Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest ignited non-fireproofed insulation foam, triggering a stampede.

Love story 'Time' takes incarceration fight to the Oscars

Garrett Bradley's award-winning documentary "Time" may be about incarceration, but, according to the director, it's really a love story. The Oscar-nominated film follows Fox Rich over several decades as she fights for her jailed husband Rob, serving a 60-year sentence for a bank robbery the couple carried out in the 1990s, to be released from prison in Louisiana.

'Black Panther' director won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler said on Friday he would shoot the hit movie's sequel in Georgia as planned, despite his opposition to restrictions on voting rights in the state that have prompted calls by some for a boycott. Coogler said in a guest column for Hollywood trade website Deadline.com that pulling out of Georgia to make the sequel would adversely affect the lives of people involved in making the film.

Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches

The Oscars ceremony next week will have the look and feel of a movie, giving winners more time for speeches, while coronavirus masks will play a major role, producers of the show said on Saturday. The coronavirus pandemic and a trio of new producers have led to a reinvention of the traditional show where the world's highest movie honors are handed out before a seated theater audience of more than 4,000 A-list stars and industry executives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: RCB spinner Chahal relishes bowling against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal might have given 20 runs in the 17th over but the spinner still played an instrumental role in his teams win on Sunday evening. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers knocks of 78 and 76 wer...

Taiwan rattled by quakes, no immediate reports of damage - weather bureau

A 5.8 followed by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on Sunday, the islands weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.The first quake, which shook buildings in the capital Taipei, had a depth of 15 km 9.3 miles ...

MP: Doctor, 3 others held for Remdesivir black-marketing

A doctor and three others were arrested in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly planning to sell Remdesivir, an important anti viral drug in the treatment of COVID-19, at exorbitant prices, police said on Sunday.Acting on a tip-off that s...

France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants

France is imposing entry restrictions on travellers from four countries Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government has announced.The restrictions include ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021