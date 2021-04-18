Left Menu

DMX scheduled concert venue turns into tribute show in Texas

To honour the late American legendary rapper DMX, who passed away on April 9, after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose, a bar in Texas who scheduled a live concert with star, have turned the venue into a tribute show to be held on May 29, Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:00 IST
DMX scheduled concert venue turns into tribute show in Texas
Late American rapper DMX. Image Credit: ANI

To honour the late American legendary rapper DMX, who passed away on April 9, after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose, a bar in Texas who scheduled a live concert with star, have turned the venue into a tribute show to be held on May 29, Saturday. DMX fans who were looking forward to him performing at a Texas bar next month will still get to enjoy his music because the venue has planned to turn the rapper's scheduled concert into a tribute show, according to TMZ.

The owner of the Wildcatter Saloon, where the show has been scheduled told TMZ that he and his team took DMX's death really hard because they grew up loving his music, and booking him was a long time in the making. The late star was set to play at the venue on May 29, but Justin shared that he has now planned to make the event a memorial concert to honor him with a theme 'legends never die'.

TMZ learned that the tribute show will run according to the same time table who were booked for DMX, featuring the same opening acts to be performed by his fans. Justin elaborated that both the openers have a few DMX cover songs ready to go on their setlists to kick off the show.

He added that he was still looking out for a headliner, to be performed by someone who was close with DMX to make the night more personal and special for fans. Some potential names which he disclosed were on the list were- Busta Rhymes, Trae the Truth, and a Snoop Dogg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China have 'not yielded results': Cong

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have not yielded results in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Sprin...

Lingaraj Temple shut; Covid-negative report, vax certificate must for entering Puri temple

The famed Lingaraj Temple was declared closed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Sunday after several servitors were found to be COVID-positive.In an order, the civic body said that it will, however, ensure that the shrine of L...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs planning for breakaway Super League

Media reports on Sunday said that 12 European clubs, including six from England, have signed up to a breakaway Super League -- a rival competition to UEFAs Champions League. Following are some reactions to the newsEUROPEAN SOCCERS GOVERNING...

JP Nadda asks BJP workers to start 'Apna Booth, Corona Mukt' campaign

By Kumar Gaurav BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday held a meeting with state party presidents and national office bearers over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.In the virtual meeting, he asked party workers to start the Apn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021