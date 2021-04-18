DMX scheduled concert venue turns into tribute show in Texas

To honour the late American legendary rapper DMX, who passed away on April 9, after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose, a bar in Texas who scheduled a live concert with star, have turned the venue into a tribute show to be held on May 29, Saturday. DMX fans who were looking forward to him performing at a Texas bar next month will still get to enjoy his music because the venue has planned to turn the rapper's scheduled concert into a tribute show, according to TMZ.

The owner of the Wildcatter Saloon, where the show has been scheduled told TMZ that he and his team took DMX's death really hard because they grew up loving his music, and booking him was a long time in the making. The late star was set to play at the venue on May 29, but Justin shared that he has now planned to make the event a memorial concert to honor him with a theme 'legends never die'.

TMZ learned that the tribute show will run according to the same time table who were booked for DMX, featuring the same opening acts to be performed by his fans. Justin elaborated that both the openers have a few DMX cover songs ready to go on their setlists to kick off the show.

He added that he was still looking out for a headliner, to be performed by someone who was close with DMX to make the night more personal and special for fans. Some potential names which he disclosed were on the list were- Busta Rhymes, Trae the Truth, and a Snoop Dogg. (ANI)

