Left Menu

Jessica Biel opens up about her family life with Justin Timberlake

Hollywood star Jessica Biel, recently while making an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', opened up about her life at home with her husband Justin Timberlake and their two boys Silas and Phineas.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:15 IST
Jessica Biel opens up about her family life with Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Jessica Biel, recently while making an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', opened up about her life at home with her husband Justin Timberlake and their two boys Silas and Phineas. According to E! News, the '7th Heaven' alum shared that she and Justin are currently sleep training Phineas, which means spending a lot of time listening to a teething, crying baby. The couple had welcomed baby Phineas last summer after a private pregnancy.

Jessica explained, "It's so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That's the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job." She added, "We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was because he was a first child, we were nervous, we couldn't bear the thought. Now it's like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, you're going to be fine. You're going to make it. You'll be okay.'"

When asked if having two kids is harder than one, Jessica confirmed that it's definitely not easy. Biel joked, "A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot. And two is a thousand. That's exactly the way it feels. You're like, man-on-man defense, one person's here, one person is over there. It is a wild, wild ride." Explaining the silver lining to the whole chaos, Jessica shared, "It is so cute to see these two together. They both think the other one is hilarious. Silas, he is the performer, he wants to make the jokes and he wants all the attention on him, so Phin only has eyes for him. Everything that Silas does is hilarious and then anything that Phin does is hilarious. So, they just laugh at each other all day long."

As per E! News, last year, Jessica and Justin had spent the majority of their time in Montana, away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fitness expert Sandesh Deshmukh becomes brand ambassador of Fit PCMC Drive

New Delhi India, April 19 ANIThePRTree Bodybuilder Sandesh Deshmukh becomes the brand ambassador of the Fit PCMC Drive. Having earned a gold medal in bodybuilding, Sandesh was also awarded a Pune Shree and Maharashtra Shree title last year....

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district afte...

Sebi exempts Anurag Benefit Trust from open offer obligations

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday exempted Anurag Benefit Trust from making open offers following the proposed acquisition of shares in West Leisure Resorts Ltd and Winmore Leasing and Holdings Ltd.The orders came after Sebi received applica...

WRAPUP 4-Soccer-UEFA blasts 'disgraceful' Super League plan, threatens clubs with ban

European soccers governing body UEFA on Monday said clubs and players joining the proposed breakaway Super League could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it condemned a disgraceful and self-serving proposal.The U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021