Jessica Biel opens up about her family life with Justin Timberlake

Hollywood star Jessica Biel, recently while making an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', opened up about her life at home with her husband Justin Timberlake and their two boys Silas and Phineas. According to E! News, the '7th Heaven' alum shared that she and Justin are currently sleep training Phineas, which means spending a lot of time listening to a teething, crying baby. The couple had welcomed baby Phineas last summer after a private pregnancy.

Jessica explained, "It's so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That's the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job." She added, "We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was because he was a first child, we were nervous, we couldn't bear the thought. Now it's like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, you're going to be fine. You're going to make it. You'll be okay.'"

When asked if having two kids is harder than one, Jessica confirmed that it's definitely not easy. Biel joked, "A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot. And two is a thousand. That's exactly the way it feels. You're like, man-on-man defense, one person's here, one person is over there. It is a wild, wild ride." Explaining the silver lining to the whole chaos, Jessica shared, "It is so cute to see these two together. They both think the other one is hilarious. Silas, he is the performer, he wants to make the jokes and he wants all the attention on him, so Phin only has eyes for him. Everything that Silas does is hilarious and then anything that Phin does is hilarious. So, they just laugh at each other all day long."

As per E! News, last year, Jessica and Justin had spent the majority of their time in Montana, away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. (ANI)

