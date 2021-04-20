Olivia Colman might be joining the MCU soon

Left Menu

The Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman might make her Marvel debut soon. Colman is in negotiations to join 'Secret Invasion', Marvel Studios' next series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:22 IST
Olivia Colman. Image Credit: ANI

The Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman might make her Marvel debut soon. Colman is in negotiations to join 'Secret Invasion', Marvel Studios' next series. As per Variety, if Colman is roped in for the series, she would join previously announced cast members Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Jackson will reprise the role of Nick Fury in the series, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in 'Captain Marvel'. 'Secret Invasion' focuses on Fury and Talos, who first met during the events of 'Captain Marvel' and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Colman's role is being kept under wraps, while Ben-Adir will play a main villain.

Variety had earlier reported that 'Secret Invasion' was in development back in September, with Disney confirming the news during their investor day presentation in December. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce. Like all the other Marvel shows at Disney Plus, Marvel Studios will produce. Colman has been on a serious hot streak of late, with the veteran actor picking up an Academy Award and Golden Globe for the 2018 film 'The Favourite' and earning nomination at both awards show this year for 'The Father'.

She also won the Golden Globe in 2020 for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown' and another in 2016 for 'The Night Manager'. She previously picked up Emmy nominations for 'Fleabag' and 'The Night Manager' as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

