The Conjuring 3 stars Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson hinted at their return in fourth film

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:12 IST
The release was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. Image Credit: Facebook / The Conjuring

The popular Conjuring franchise is getting ready to release The Conjuring 3 (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) in the United States on June 4, 2021. After the premiere of the first two movies, fans are ardently waiting to see the third movie.

The release was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema. The original release date for The Conjuring 3 was September 11, 2020. The Conjuring 3 actors Vera Farmiga (played as Lorraine Warren)and Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren) stated that the viewers shouldn't lose hopes for more sequels as there are eight installments overall in The Conjuring Universe franchise.

Therefore, it is likely Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson would return in The Conjuring 4. Vera Farmiga said to Empire "Oh my God, I'd love to [continue]," Farmiga said. "It's interesting, we have to up the fear in each one. Demonology is already so high-pitched and operatic."

Patrick Wilson was also excited about The Conjuring 4. He said, "We constantly want to push these characters. I would like to – for no other reason than I would want to keep playing opposite Vera."

Like the first two installments, The Devil Made Me Do It will also be based on a true story. The third movie will investigate the actual truth behind the murderer's claim of demonic possession. The Conjuring 3 is based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a murder trial that took place in 1981 in Connecticut.

'The Curse of La Llorona' director Michael Chaves will helm the third movie of The Conjuring franchise. As the pandemic is not over yet, many viewers are questioning if The Conjuring 3 will stream on Netflix. It looks like the third film will not be available so soon on the streaming platform.

Fans would be happy to hear that after the premiere of The Conjuring 3 in June, the film will be available a month-long simultaneous on the HBO Max. Back in December, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Ann Sarnoff announced that Conjuring 3 won't premiere exclusively in theaters, it will also available on HBO Max.

"We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, no one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."

We will keep you updated on any news about Conjuring 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Hollywood movies.

