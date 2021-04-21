The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Eric Kripke-developed satirical superhero series 'The Boys' has been renewed for Season 3, and also a spin-off series is under development. Ever since The Boys Season 2 dropped its last episode on October 9, 2020, on Amazon Prime, the series fans are ardently waiting for The Boys Season 3.

In 2020, The Boys' executive producer Seth Rogen said to Comic-Con "because this show has fans and it is watched by people like you, they have decided to renew it. So, if you like The Boys, you've got more of it. Thank God."

The returning actors for the lead roles of The Boys Season 3 will include Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

Jensen Ackles signed the contract to join The Boys Season 3 as Soldier Boy. The Showrunner Eric Kripke who previously worked with Jensen Ackles on Supernatural is quite excited about his joining.

"As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys," said the showrunner.

Jensen Ackles told that he is taking on the role of Soldier Boy, who fought in World War II and became "the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades."

The Boys is the superhero black comedy-drama based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys Season 3 is developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video.

Currently, The Boys Season 3 is under production. The Boys Season 1 and The Boys Season 2 were premiered in July 2019 and September 2020 respectively. Therefore, we guess from the previous record that the third season might launch at the end of 2021. Stay tuned!

