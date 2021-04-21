Left Menu

Bus driver out of job after racist remark to student

Other children heard the statement, which also was captured on a video surveillance system on the vehicle.The mother reported it, and School Superintendent Doris Voitier said the driver is no longer works for the system.What she said is offensive and inappropriate. And we took appropriate action, said Voitier, who declined comment on whether the driver, who wasnt identified publicly, was fired or resigned.Rose Gabriel welcomed the quick action.

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:11 IST
Bus driver out of job after racist remark to student

A white Louisiana school bus driver who made a racist remark to a Black student about the murder of George Floyd is out of a job after the child's mother complained to school officials.

WWL-TV reported that 11-year-old Rashad Gabriel had a face mask below his nose and told a driver he was out of breath after running to catch a bus to Trist Middle School in St. Bernard Parish, located in metro New Orleans, on April 9.

“Since George Floyd, that's what you all say, but I don't see a knee on your neck,” the driver replied, according to the child's mother, Rose Gabriel. Other children heard the statement, which also was captured on a video surveillance system on the vehicle.

The mother reported it, and School Superintendent Doris Voitier said the driver is no longer works for the system.

“What she said is offensive and inappropriate. It was racially insensitive. And we took appropriate action,” said Voitier, who declined comment on whether the driver, who wasn't identified publicly, was fired or resigned.

Rose Gabriel welcomed the quick action. “It made me relieved that I know she's no longer on the bus with my son or anybody else's child,” she said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in Floyd's killing, which set off mass protests around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

From Big B to Neetu Kapoor, Bollywood stars extend greetings on Ram Navami

As the nation celebrates Ram Navami, several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and many others extended greetings on social media. The Kabhi Kabhie star took to Instagram and shared a video of late husband and legenda...

DRI seizes 300 kg cocaine worth Rs 2,000 cr at Tuticorin port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized more than 300 kg cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore at Tuticorin port.The DRI officers intercepted the container which originated from Panama and transited through the ports of Antwerp an...

AUTOSHOW-Tesla apologizes after customer protested at autoshow, to share car data with Chinese regulator

Tesla Inc apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing a customers complaints in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the worlds biggest auto market. The unusual public apology from Tesla follow...

Guj: Two COVID-19 patients die due to oxygen shortage in Deesa

Two COVID-19 patients, who were on life support, died due to a sudden shortage of oxygen at a private hospital in Deesa town of Gujarats Banaskantha district on Wednesday, an official said.According to doctors, a similar tragedy was averted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021