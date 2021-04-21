Anjali Patil, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi starrer romantic drama to release in December

Left Menu

Newton star Anjali Patil and Tribhanga actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi-starrer untitled romantic drama has finished its shoot and is slated for release in December this year.The film is directed by Makarand Mane, the director of the National award-winning Marathi film Ringan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:12 IST
''Newton'' star Anjali Patil and ''Tribhanga'' actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi-starrer untitled romantic drama has finished its shoot and is slated for release in December this year.

The film is directed by Makarand Mane, the director of the National award-winning Marathi film ''Ringan''. Tatwawaadi, who is making his debut as a lead actor after working in many Marathi and Hindi films such as ''Surajya'', ''Bajirao Mastaani'', ''Kanha'' and ''Tribhanga'', said beginning and completing the film in the pandemic was difficult.

''It has been a difficult journey as we started the shoot in the pandemic, and finally the film is complete. It's a very happy feeling that during this course there were no untoward incidents on the set. The entire film is complete, including dubbing and we are looking forward to the release. It has a great subject line, and it's a feel-good film,'' he said.

Patil, who has worked in films such as ''Delhi In A Day'', ''Newton'' and ''Mirzya'', said, ''It's been a crazy journey, but I am happy the film is completed. It’s a very new-age cinema and I am sure the audiences will relate to the film.'' The film is produced by Autumn Breeze Filmz.

