On Earth Day, over 100 eminent artists from across the world to read 'Earth Anthem' penned by senior Indian diplomat

In April last year, commemorating Earth Day, the UN Department of Global Communications had organised a global youth conversation on climate action and response to COVID-19, featuring a rendition of the anthem.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-04-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:08 IST
On Earth Day, over 100 eminent artists from across the world to read ‘Earth Anthem’ penned by senior Indian diplomat

Over 100 eminent poets, musicians, actors, singers and artists from across the world will come together virtually to commemorate Earth Day on Thursday by reading the ‘Earth Anthem’ penned by senior Indian diplomat Abhay Kumar.

Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros and a poet, wrote the anthem in 2008 in Russia and since then it has travelled a long distance, having so far been translated into 60 languages. It has been performed by national philharmonic orchestras in Brasilia and musicians of Amsterdam Conservatorium. The Earth Anthem has been put to music by renowned artist Dr L Subramaniam and sung by veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti.

Marking Earth Day on April 22, over 100 personalities from around the world, including water conservationist and Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, actress Manisha Koirala, writer Rana Safvi and actor Danish Husain, will participate in reading the Earth Anthem virtually.

“The Earth Anthem is a song that speaks about the unity of all the species on Earth and calls for unity among all the people and all the nations to fight the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. It calls for rising over differences in cultures and beliefs and see the whole planet as our home,” Kumar said.

He said that the virtual reading aims to bring hope, inspiration and solidarity amid these difficult times.

In April last year, commemorating Earth Day, the UN Department of Global Communications had organised a global youth conversation on climate action and response to COVID-19, featuring a rendition of the anthem. On the occasion, the ‘Earth Anthem’ was screened to commemorate Earth Day and to inspire the youth globally to join hands to fight COVID-19 and the climate crisis. “Our cosmic oasis, cosmic blue pearl, the most beautiful planet in the Universe…Diverse cultures, beliefs and ways, We are humans, Earth is our home, All the people and all the nations, One for all and all for one, united we unfurl the blue marble flag,” the anthem goes.

Kumar has said he hopes the UN General Assembly will one day open with playing the Earth Anthem and the Olympics in Tokyo will open with the Earth Anthem. ''Whoever we are, wherever we come from, whichever species we belong to, we have our planet in common. May the Earth Anthem unite us all to fight COVID-19 and climate change,” Kumar had said.

