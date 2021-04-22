One Piece Episode 971: Will Oden & Akazaya Nine win against Orochi? Spoilers revealed

One of the longest-running TV anime of all time, One Piece is extremely popular with viewers worldwide for its excellent storyline. The series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. One Piece Episode 971 is slated to release on coming Sunday. New episodes of the One Piece manga series come out every weekend.

Before revealing the spoilers of One Piece Episode 971, let's recap its story so far. One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who, inspired by his childhood idol and powerful pirate 'Red Haired' Shanks, sets off on a journey from the East Blue Sea to find the titular treasure and proclaim himself the King of the Pirates. To organize his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy rescues and befriends a swordsman named Roronoa Zoro, and they head off in search of the One Piece.

The anime premiered on October 20, 1999, and currently airing One Piece Season 20. Here is everything you need to know about One Piece episode 971.

One Piece Episode 971, titled "Raid! Oden and the Akazaya Nine!" could show Kaido in Oden's flashback and Roger's execution. One Piece Episode 971 will also reveal the reason behind Oden's madness and anger. According to the preview trailer, Oden is angry and running behind Orochi to kill him. Orochi will trick Oden into thinking his family and followers are in danger.

Somehow, Oden will understand Orochi's plan, and to save his family members he will take the help of Akazaya Nine. Akazaya Nine will join and help Oden against his strongest enemies. Oden and Akazaya Nine will target the beast pirate first and then they will move towards Orochi.

Meanwhile, the Scabbards are standing in the rain and they are preparing to attack Wano Capital to make it free from Kaido's rule. The preview trailer ends showing Orochi running faster and turns into fire and the remaining Samurais walking into the Sun.

One Piece Episode 971 will continue its weekly broadcast schedule without any break. The longest-running legendary manga series will release on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, and Funimation to watch the anime series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?