My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

My Hero Academia Chapter 310 will release next week without any manga break. The spoilers for the manga will be out on Thursday, April 22. The raws for the manga chapter will come within two or three days.

My Hero Academia Chapter 310 will come with an interesting storyline. The chapter is titled Can't be Child Anymore. The story will continue with the battle between Izuki and Muscular.

After meeting Gran Torino in the hospital, Deku promises to punish the League of Villains pays for their crimes. My Hero Academia Chapter 310 is expected to focus on Deku.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 309, we saw the third-year student from Ketsubuki academy, Shikkui Makabe (Hero name: Mr. Smith) and Iteiro Toteki (Hero name: Boomerang Man) followed a prison breaker from distance. In Chapter 310, Mr. Smith will ask the Boomerang Man to follow the car.

Meanwhile, Turtle Neck is trying to get Yo Shindo to the hospital as Chapter 309 displayed Tatami holds Yo Shindo, who is badly wounded in the war with Muscular.

While Turtle Neck was trying to take Shindo to the hospital, chaos is blocking their route. However, the citizen arrives and helps her to carry Shindo. They said to Turtle Neck that they don't want anyone to die in their place.

Turtle Neck realizes that she didn't thank the boy who saved Shindo. While watching the battle footage at Dana police station, she tried to find the boy but she can't locate.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 310 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be available to the readers after 11 am EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 310 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on manga and anime series.

