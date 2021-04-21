Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:46 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?
Image Credit: YouTube / Turtle Quirk

My Hero Academia Chapter 310 will release next week without any manga break. The spoilers for the manga will be out on Thursday, April 22. The raws for the manga chapter will come within two or three days.

My Hero Academia Chapter 310 will come with an interesting storyline. The chapter is titled Can't be Child Anymore. The story will continue with the battle between Izuki and Muscular.

After meeting Gran Torino in the hospital, Deku promises to punish the League of Villains pays for their crimes. My Hero Academia Chapter 310 is expected to focus on Deku.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 309, we saw the third-year student from Ketsubuki academy, Shikkui Makabe (Hero name: Mr. Smith) and Iteiro Toteki (Hero name: Boomerang Man) followed a prison breaker from distance. In Chapter 310, Mr. Smith will ask the Boomerang Man to follow the car.

Meanwhile, Turtle Neck is trying to get Yo Shindo to the hospital as Chapter 309 displayed Tatami holds Yo Shindo, who is badly wounded in the war with Muscular.

While Turtle Neck was trying to take Shindo to the hospital, chaos is blocking their route. However, the citizen arrives and helps her to carry Shindo. They said to Turtle Neck that they don't want anyone to die in their place.

Turtle Neck realizes that she didn't thank the boy who saved Shindo. While watching the battle footage at Dana police station, she tried to find the boy but she can't locate.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 310 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be available to the readers after 11 am EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 310 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on manga and anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 to focus on Saitama vs Lord Orochi fight

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Three ONGC employees abducted in Assam

Three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC were abducted by unknown armed militants from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday, the company said.The employees were abducted in a company vehicle from the Lakwa field of Si...

Oxygen supplies run low as India grapples with coronavirus 'storm'

Indian authorities scrambled to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, Delhi, on Wednesday as a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus stretched medical infrastructure to breaking point, officials and doctors sa...

TIMELINE-A year in the COVID-19 vaccine scheme COVAX

The World Health Organization WHO and global vaccine charities launched the COVAX program last April to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to some of the worlds poorest people.The scheme relied on by dozens of poorer countries, has faced setbacks...

INSIGHT-Cash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge

When Ghana received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India last month, it hit a frustrating roadblock it had not trained enough staff to distribute them.The country was still rolling out shots received in late February from the global vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021