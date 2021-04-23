Left Menu

Health ministry releases document advising proning for self care for COVID-19 patients

It is extremely beneficial in COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation, the document stated.Listing the importance of prone lying, the ministry said prone positioning improves ventilation, keeps alveolar units open and breathing easy.Proning is required only when the patient feels difficulty in breathing and the SpO2 decreases below 94 less than 94.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:43 IST
Health ministry releases document advising proning for self care for COVID-19 patients

The Union health ministry on Thursday advised ‘proning for self care’ for coronavirus patients, stating that it is extremely beneficial for such patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation.

The ministry, in a document, said proning is the process of turning a patient with precise, safe motions, from their back onto their abdomen so that the individual is lying face down.

“Proning is a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation. It is extremely beneficial in COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation,” the document stated.

Listing the importance of prone lying, the ministry said prone positioning improves ventilation, keeps alveolar units open and breathing easy.

“Proning is required only when the patient feels difficulty in breathing and the SpO2 decreases below 94 (less than 94). Regular monitoring of SpO2, along with other signs like temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar, is important during home isolation.

“Missing out on hypoxia (compromised oxygen circulation) may lead to worsening of complications. Timely proning and maintaining good ventilation could save many lives,” the document said.

The ministry, however, cautioned to avoid proning for an hour after meals and maintaining it for only as much times as easily tolerable.

“One may prone for up to 16 hours a day, in multiple cycles, as felt comfortable. Pillows may be adjusted slightly to alter pressure areas and for comfort. Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially around bony prominence,” it said.

According to the document, proning should be avoided in conditions like pregnancy, deep venous thrombosis, major cardiac conditions, unstable spine, femur, or pelvic fractures.

It also mentioned a five-step method to place a patient in the prone position in emergency using a regular bed, flat sheet, and family members.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rich nations under fire for funding gas as 'bridge fuel' overseas

More governments plan to end international coal financing Climate campaigners concerned about continued backing for gas Clean energy investment rising but far smaller than fossil fuels Updates with announcements at Bidens Leaders Summit o...

Intel forecasts revenue above expectations on strong data center demand

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Thursday, betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs as cloud-based services become an integral part of businesses.The wo...

Republicans unveil $568 bln infrastructure package to counter Biden

U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday proposed a 568 billion, five-year infrastructure package as a counteroffer to President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillion plan, calling their measure a good-faith effort toward bipartisan negotiations. The...

Climate change link to displacement of most vulnerable is clear: UNHCR

Coinciding with Earth Day on Thursday 22 March, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, published data showing how disasters linked to climate change likely worsen poverty, hunger and access to natural resources, stoking instability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021