Gal Gadot reveals gender of third baby

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot, who is widely known for playing the lead role in 'Wonder Woman' franchise, is growing her girl gang! The star recently revealed that she is expecting a third baby girl with her husband Yaron Varsano.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:50 IST
Gal Gadot. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot, who is widely known for playing the lead role in 'Wonder Woman' franchise, is growing her girl gang! The star recently revealed that she is expecting a third baby girl with her husband Yaron Varsano. As per E! News, the actor shared the happy news on the talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Gadot said, while spilling the beans about the gender of her third child, "It's baby girl number three. Yes, we're sticking to what we know."

Gadot and Varsano, who tied the knot in 2008, are already proud parents to two daughters- nine-year-old Alma and three-year-old Maya. As she is preparing to welcome her third baby, Gadot shared what lessons she has learned from the first two kids.

"With Alma, with our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine, and when Maya was born, we were like, 'No more,'" she reflected. She added, "So Maya is, like, she can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma--still at 9--sneaks into our bed, so I think that's something we're going to stick to doing. We're going to sleep train her... I feel like this is the hardest part about parenthood, the lack of sleep."

Another change in her life that came with having kids is how emotional she gets while she is pregnant. Gadot explained that she cries while watching commercials or listening to a good song these days. "I'm a crier right now. Usually I'm so not, that's why it's so shocking," she added. 'The Death on the Nile' star shared that she was pregnant back in March, writing on Twitter, "Here we go again," alongside a family photo.

Three weeks ago, Gadot flaunted her growing baby bump with a picture of herself reading scripts in the yard, as she wore a black one-piece bathing suit. "Working... on two major projects," she wrote with a winking face. Varsano starred alongside his wife in the 2020 movie 'Wonder Woman 1984' and is producing two of her upcoming projects: 'Heart of Stone' and 'Cleopatra', which is directed by 'Wonder Woman' mastermind Patty Jenkins.

Apart from these, she also has Netflix film 'Red Notice' in the pipeline. Gadot will feature in the movie with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. (ANI)

