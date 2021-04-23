Left Menu

'Nomadland' wins top honours at Independent Spirit Awards, Riz Ahmed best actor

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:19 IST
Chloe Zhao's meditative drama ''Nomadland'' continued its winning streak this award season by bagging best picture, best director and other awards at the 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The story, about a woman who embarks on a nomadic journey through American west after she loses her job, has emerged as the Oscars frontrunner after winning accolades at Producer's Guild of America (PGA) Awards, British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) and Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards.

''Nomadland also won Zhao the best editing trophy while the best cinematography honour went to its cinematographer Joshua James Richards.

Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Melissa Villasenor, the awards were broadcasted live on IFC channel on April 22, three days before the Oscars.

Carey Mulligan won the best female lead for her role in #MeToo drama “Promising Young Woman”, while Riz Ahmed was awarded the best male lead for playing a metal drummer losing his hearing in “The Sound of Metal”.

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane’s festival favourite ''The Disciple'' lost the best International film award to Bosnian war drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?” written, produced and directed by Jasmila Zbanic.

Someone to watch award was given to Ekwa Msangi for “Farewell Amor”.

In television, Micheala Coel's brilliant consent drama ''I May Destroy You'' bagged best ensemble cast in a new scripted series and best new scripted series honour.

Best screenplay award went to Emerald Fennell, the writer-director of “Promising Young Woman”.

Apart from the best male lead for Ahmed, ''The Sound of Metal'' also won Best first feature honour was given to “The Sound of Metal” Best male and female performances in a new scripted series award went to Amit Rahav and Shira Haas for “Unorthodox”. And best supporting male artist was won by Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal”.

Veteran South Korean star Yuh-jung Youn won the best supporting female artist for “Minari”.

Andy Siara “Palm Springs” won best first screenplay.

“Crip Camp” got best documentary award, while truer than fiction award was given away to Elegance Bratton for “Pier Kids”.

