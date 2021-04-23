Left Menu

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande drop animated 'Save Your Tears' video

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping a teaser earlier this week, pop singer the Weeknd has finally released a remix and video of 'Save Your Tears,' one of the standout tracks from his blockbuster 'After Hours' album, featuring Ariana Grande.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:50 IST
The Weeknd, Ariana Grande drop animated 'Save Your Tears' video
A still from the song (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping a teaser earlier this week, pop singer the Weeknd has finally released a remix and video of 'Save Your Tears,' one of the standout tracks from his blockbuster 'After Hours' album, featuring Ariana Grande. The 31-year-old 'Blinding Lights' star took to Twitter on Thursday (local time) and released the video of song. He wrote, " OUT NOW," and tagged Ariana.

The three-minute-twenty-five second video is an eye-popping and surreal animated treatment with renderings of both artists. It was directed by Jack Brown and produced by Blinkink. The video plays into the 'After Hours' theme and storyline - it showcases a red-jacketed character, creating a doll that ends up looking like Ariana Grande.

The collaboration marks at least the third time the Weeknd and the 'Positions' songstress have worked together. The duo collaborated previously on Weeknd's 2014 song 'Love Me Harder' - which also marked his first collaboration with Max Martin, the most successful songwriter-producer of the past 25 years - and her track 'Off the Table.' Variety reported that even before this remix, 'Save Your Tears' was one of the most successful songs from one of the most successful albums of the past decade: It is certified double platinum and has surpassed 1 billion streams.

It also continues a hot streak for the Weeknd that began back in November of 2019 with the release of the first songs from 'After Hours,' 'Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights.' The latter song was the fastest to reach 2 billion streams in Spotify history and is one of only four tracks to hit that mark. Despite the pandemic, the Weeknd has had a monumentally successful past year: In addition to the success of 'After Hours' and its singles, he headlined the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime show, made memorable performances on the American Music Awards and the MTV VMAs.

The 'Starboy' singer has also donated more than USD 3 million to a wide variety of causes, ranging from Covid-19 charities and MusiCares to USD 300,000 for the victims of the explosion in Beirut last summer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission; Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to space stationNASA and Elon Musks commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the Interna...

People News Roundup: Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estate and Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estateDraped in shades of purple, fans of the late artist Prince huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in...

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Bengaluru Bullion market closed for one week from yesterday due to rise in COVID-19 cases. PTI

DVR ADMINISTRATOR ADMINISTRATOR...

World News Roundup: Russia says it has begun pulling out troops from Crimea; Israeli nationalists shout 'Death to Arabs" and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Russia says it has begun pulling out troops from Crimea after drillsRussias defence ministry said on Friday it had begun returning troops and military units from annexed Crimea to their pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021