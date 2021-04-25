India lost great vocalist and guru in Rajan Mishra: Maha guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over the demise of renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Rajan Mishra of the famous Rajan Sajan Mishra duo.

''PanditRajan Mishra enriched the Hindustani classical music with his vast and varied contributions. In his demise, the nation has lost a great vocalist, researcher and guru. I offer my respectful homage to the departed soul and convey my condolences to the members of the bereaved family,'' the governor said in a message.

Mishra, a renowned singer of the Banaras Gharana, died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Delhi on Sunday evening. He was 70.

He was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki along with his brother Sajan Mishra.

