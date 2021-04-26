Left Menu

Red carpet makes a comeback at history-making Oscars

After the coronavirus pandemic forced awards shows to be canceled or go virtual over the past year, movie stars and Hollywood A-listers returned on Sunday strutting their stuff, live and in person, on perhaps the most iconic red carpet of all: at the Oscars. It was a smaller-than-usual affair with fewer celebrities and cameras - and strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 03:56 IST
Red carpet makes a comeback at history-making Oscars

The red carpet is back. After the coronavirus pandemic forced awards shows to be canceled or go virtual over the past year, movie stars and Hollywood A-listers returned on Sunday strutting their stuff, live and in person, on perhaps the most iconic red carpet of all: at the Oscars.

It was a smaller-than-usual affair with fewer celebrities and cameras - and strict COVID-19 protocols in place. But there was no less glamour to grace the carpet set up at Los Angeles' Mission Revival-style Union Station, where the 93rd annual Academy Awards will take place this year. Wearing a double-breasted black tuxedo, actor Paul Raci, 73, was among the first to step in front of microphones on the carpet.

"I don't think I could have it any other way; it means a lot. It's perfect," said Raci, who has been nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the movie "The Sound of Metal." TV hosts and personalities described a pent-up red carpet energy that could sweep the scene on Sunday with stars and spectators alike eager to put on a show to forget, albeit temporarily, the rigors of 2020.

Minari's star Steven Yeun, one of the nominees for best actor, said it felt "strange" to be out and interacting with people. "I haven't talked to random people in a while, so this is crazy," said Yeun, 37.

Some of the others on the red carpet aside from the actors and actresses wore masks, and interviewers kept their social distance from their subjects. Some of the nominees and other celebrities took to social media ahead of the ceremony to share preparations for this year's awards show.

On Instagram, Glenn Close, who is hoping to finally nab an Oscar statuette for her portrayal of tough-love parent Mamaw in "Hillbilly Elegy," silently toasted in front of the camera while getting ready for the show A mask-wearing Laura Dern held what looked like a swab for a COVID-19 test in a shot the actress shared with her Instagram followers and captioned "Oscars prep!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Red carpet makes a comeback at history-making Oscars

The red carpet is back. After the coronavirus pandemic forced awards shows to be canceled or go virtual over the past year, movie stars and Hollywood A-listers returned on Sunday strutting their stuff, live and in person, on perhaps the mos...

Soccer-Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by St Johnstone in shootout

Rangers were knocked out in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 4-2 defeat on penalties after St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark set up a last-gasp extra-time equaliser and saved two penalties in the shootout to end the Glasgow sides hopes...

Brazil registers 1,305 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday - health ministry

Brazil registered 1,305 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 32,572 additional cases, according to data published by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 390,797 total coronavirus deaths and 14,340,787 tota...

Health Canada finds Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Baltimore plant safe, of high quality

Canadas health department said on Sunday the 1.5 million doses of the Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine imported from Emergent BioSolutions Baltimore facility were safe and met quality specifications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021