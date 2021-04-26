Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya, 'Another Round' early Oscar winners

Actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell, ''Another Round'' and Daniel Kaluuya were the early winners at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Fennell won best original screenplay Oscar for her #MeToo drama ''Promising Young Woman'', while best adapted screenplay Academy Award went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for their Anthony Hopkins-Olivia Colman-starrer ''The Father''.

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor Oscar for his role in ''Judas and the Black Messiah''.

''Another Round'' from Denmak won the Oscar for best international feature film. The film is directed by Thomas Vinterburg and stars Mads Mikkelson. ''Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'' won makeup and hairstyling, and costume design Oscars.

