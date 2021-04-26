Waiting for daily oxygen supply, says Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini on Monday said it was waiting for its daily oxygen supply.

Twenty people died at the hospital on Saturday amid a shortage of oxygen.

Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been sending out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen.

''We are trying to get in touch with INOX @inoxairproducts since morning to ensure our daily oxygen supply reaches on time. Have not got any response or dispatch note yet. Alerting everyone now in the hope of preventing another SOS situation today,'' the hospital said in a tweet.