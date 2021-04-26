Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's neighbours spend big on security after robbery incident

American star couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's neighbours in the Hollywood Hills are spending big on increased security including armed guards after a break-in at the duo's home. Sources told TMZ that Shawn and Camila's neighbours are spending a big amount on new security systems in the wake of last month's break-in at the couple's house. A few of them have even signed up for a program offering armed, former law enforcement officers on patrol.

The incident took place earlier in April when Shawn and Camila were inside their Hollywood Hills home and crooks broke in and fled with the keys of Shawn's Mercedes G-Wagon SUV. Fortunately for the singer, he got his ride back in surprisingly good condition about a week later when cops found it parked on a residential street.

Since the robbery incident, TMZ reported that the neighbours are signing up for the armed guard service that costs "USD 100 per month" and the guards will escort residents to their doors, check on properties when folks are on vacation and work closely with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and alarm companies. Not only this, the neighbourhood association launched a similar pilot program last summer in the area near the home of Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bobby Flay. Residents there saw a significant dip in crime since then, according to the outlet. (ANI)

