Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:34 IST
Helen McCrory who played the main character, Elizabeth "Polly" Gray, née Shelby in Peaky Blinders Season 1 to Season 5 died in April 16 at 52, after a long battle with cancer. Image Credit: Twitter / ThePeakyBlinder

Peaky Blinders Season 6 does not yet have an official release date but fans are excited as it will be on the television screens soon. Recently the filmmaker shared an image via Instagram of clapper board with an artwork of Late Helen McCrory as Polly Gray to tribute her while resuming filming of Peaky Blinders Season 6. Helen McCrory's husband Damian Lewis shared her death news via Twitter.

Manchester tattoo artist Lauren Marie Sutton designed the Peaky Blinders Season 6 clap stick. In the caption, the director Anthony Byrne said, "Today was beautiful and strange and sad and surreal. We found ourselves in the most beautiful environment. The sun beating down on us and it felt ok. It was incredible but not surprising to read the many tributes and articles dedicated to Helen over the weekend."

The production team of Peaky Blinders shared their "love and thoughts" with Helen's family.

According to Anthony Byrne's message, Peaky Blinders Season 6 should release in 2021. But it seems the sixth and the final season won't come out until early 2022. The production can wrap the filming in May or June of this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Peaky Blinders Season 6 would follow the story of Polly and her attempt to kill Arthur (Paul Anderson). It is not yet declared who will play the role of Polly and how the actor's death will impact the upcoming series. In Season 5, viewers saw Polly taking a big role in Shelby Company Limited. We also saw a relationship developing between Aberama Gold and Polly.

The series creator Steven Knight notified that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will focus more on nationalism, racism, and fascism as they head to their 30s.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in late 2021 or mid-2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

