Left Menu

JAY-Z opens up about his legacy, life during COVID-19 pandemic

American rapper and music producer JAY-Z during a recent rare interview opened up and talked about his life during the coronavirus pandemic and his legacy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:47 IST
JAY-Z opens up about his legacy, life during COVID-19 pandemic
JAY-Z. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], April 27 (India): American rapper and music producer JAY-Z during a recent rare interview opened up and talked about his life during the coronavirus pandemic and his legacy. JAY-Z and his wife Beyonce have bestowed quite the legacy onto their children. According to People magazine, if there's one thing JAY-Z wants for his daughter Blue Ivy, and her twin siblings Sir and Rumi, who turned 4-year-old in June, is that for them to feel supported enough to embark on their own ventures.

During the interview, pegging to his upcoming 'Only See Great campaign', JAY-Z said, "Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" He continued, "Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?"

The 51-year-old star further added, "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible." Especially over the past year, spending more time at home and surrounded by family during the COVID-19 pandemic, JAY-Z told the publications he's learned family "is your foundation."

He added that, for now, his priority is to "just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It's easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides." JAY-Z, who in February received a nomination for potential induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, spoke about his legacy and said, "I have no idea. I'm not beyond ego, right? Hopefully, they speak of me with the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that's not for me to say."

The mega mogul further added that he is "most proud of overcoming my circumstances and providing an opportunity for people who look like me and who came from the same situation that I've come from." He likened his career and his hopes for the future careers of Blue, Sir, and Rumi to blackjack, "There are certain things you do in blackjack. Whether you're USD 1 down or USD 100 million down, you've still got to do what's right you've still got to go for it. You can't base it on money. You have to base it on the love or passion of what you're doing."

"You're not gonna be right all the time, and you're gonna fail, and you're gonna fail big, you know? But you're also going to win big, and when you're right, you're gonna be really right," JAY-Z concluded.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

FM inaugurates India's first 3D printed house at IIT-M

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday inaugurated the countrys first 3D printed house at IIT, Madras, conceived by former alumini and built in just five days, and said the nation needs more such young minds, who send positivi...

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patient...

PM Modi thanks Qatar's Amir for offering support in India's COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Qatars Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for his countrys offer of support to India in its fight against COVID-19. In a tweet, Modi said he also conveyed gratitude for the care be...

Somalia's PM rejects proposed presidential term extension

Somalias prime minister denounced a proposed extension of the presidents term on Tuesday, piling pressure on Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to hold elections as rival factions in the security forces drew up battle lines in the capital.The heads ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021