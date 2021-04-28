Left Menu

Is Netflix’s Shadow & Bone secretly renewed for Season 2?

Updated: 28-04-2021 10:55 IST
Is Netflix’s Shadow & Bone secretly renewed for Season 2?
Shadow & Bone is based on Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. Image Credit: Twitter / Shadow & Bone

Recently, Shadow & Bone premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2021. Eric Heisserer-developed fantasy series is yet to be renewed officially for Season 2 but Netflix is waiting to fathom its worldwide performance. The so far reviews for Netflix's Shadow & Bone are highly glorified and the viewers are excited for another season.

Ahead of Shadow & Bone's premiere, the critics have given positive reviews for Netflix's fantasy epic and became quite popular among young adults. Although Shadow & Bone Season 2 is not renewed officially, however according to What's on Netflix report, "Shadow and Bone quietly been renewed behind the scenes and is currently set to return for a second season at Netflix."

Shadow & Bone is based on Grisha trilogy (beginning with Shadow and Bone) and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

Orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov (played by Jessie Mei Li) discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user, with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold. Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), the Shadow Summoner.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

However, if Shadow & Bone Season 2 happens, it will start where Season 1 ended. It is likely to release anytime in 2022. Currently, there is no official renewal date for the second season of Shadow & Bone. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

