Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 4: spoilers, story recap & release date

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:40 IST
Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 4 titled “A Cold Home” will show Letty and Dearia on a tour. Image Credit: Dragon Goes House-Hunting / official trailer screenshot

Since the Japanese manga series Dragon Goes House-Hunting Season 1 Episode 3 was released last Sunday, fans are ardently waiting to know the storyline of episode 4. The anime series is the adaption of the Japanese fantasy manga series written by Kawo Tanuki and illustrated by Choco Aya.

Before reading the upcoming spoilers, let's look at the synopsis of the last three episodes of Dragon Goes House-Hunting directed by Haruki Kasugamori. Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 1 follows the story of Letty, a young red dragon. Letty is kicked out of his family. A powerful demon named Dearia takes Letty with him and promises to help him to find a new home. Both Letty and Dearia go on an adventure to fulfill their goal.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 2 shows Dearia asking Letty what type of home he would prefer to live in. Dearia explains Letty has mainly three options. He can build a new home, purchase an existing home, or rent from a property owner. In Episode 3, Dearia introduces himself as an architect cum licensed real estate agent and shares his business card with Letty.

Upon reading the card, Letty realizes that Dearia is the Demon Lord. Letty gets scared and says that he will prefer a small cottage for staying. But Dearia notices that Letty is a large dragon so he gives a house to Letty to stay in. He also assures Letty that there will be 24/7 security protection in the house. Thus there is no need to be frightened.

After everything is settled, Dearia asks Letty for a tour to a dwelling the Heroes call a dungeon. Dearia and Letty start their journey. Now that you know the storyline of Dragon Goes House-Hunting's latest episodes, it is time to reveal the episode 4 spoilers.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 4 titled "A Cold Home" will show Letty and Dearia on a tour. Dearia will tell Letty to halt in a place before reaching to next destination. Letty asks Dearia where they are going and Dearia answers they are going to stay in Liar Crone. They will reach a castle where they will stay for few days. However, as the title suggests, it seems Letty and Dearia would survive in a cold place for several days.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting has been serialized in Mag Garden's shōnen manga magazine Monthly Comic Garden since December 2016 and has been collected in seven tankōbon volumes. The manga is licensed in North America by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 4 will release on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 10:00 PM JST. You can watch Dragon Goes House-Hunting online on AnimeLab and Funimation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Japanese anime.

