Babylon Berlin Season 4: Current status, & when will they start filming?

Since the German neo-noir series, Babylon Berlin dropped the last episode of its third season on February 28, 2020, fans are waiting for Babylon Berlin Season 4. The series makers already confirmed the fourth season and fans are quite happy about it.

Fans are excited to know that their favorite Babylon Berlin has been renewed for Season 4. Although the release date is yet to be announced, the team is reportedly working on the script. The series is officially planned for 2021.

The last three seasons of Babylon Berlin were co-directed by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten. Hendrik informed earlier about their plans to bring a change in the script."We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said the creator.

Currently, there is no official release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4 but the team is working fast on the project. Season 4's filming reportedly started in early 2021 but there is no official confirmation on it.

Babylon Berlin is all about Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. The series is a detective story in the center of political drama. The story follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

Babylon Berlin Season 4's plot is set in mid-1931. Season 4 would cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case, published by Qiez, a German magazine. Season 3 left a shocking note on the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon Rath (played by Volker Bruch) incurred a heavy loss. He took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 can also highlight the relationship between Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries). Season 3 hinted about their future relationship with a kissing scene. The series viewers are eager to know what would happen next.

Unfortunately, the production was hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There was uncertainty regarding the filming of Babylon Berlin Season 4. The filming is expected to begin in spring 2021 and the fourth season could premiere sometime in early 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Hollywood series.

Also Read: Is Netflix's Shadow & Bone secretly renewed for Season 2?