Left Menu

COVID-19 positive Randhir Kapoor admitted to Mumbai hospital, condition stable

Bollywood veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:04 IST
COVID-19 positive Randhir Kapoor admitted to Mumbai hospital, condition stable
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. "Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable," confirmed Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

According to the sources, the 74-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night following breathing issues. His COVID-19 report came positive today. There has been no official statement released by the Kapoor family yet.

The second wave of coronavirus has severely hit India and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities has got infected within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 30,84,814. It now comprises 16.79 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,06,105 cases were recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SFI urges youths to donate blood before taking COVID vaccine

The Students Federation of India SFI on Thursday claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged between 18 and 44 years starting from May 1 will lead to a crisis of blood in hospitals, and urged youths and students to donate it b...

Delhi LG seeks report from chief secy on COVID vaccination drive after GNCTD Act comes into force

Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal sought a report from Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday on the citys preparedness for the vaccination of people above 18 years of age against COVID-19, his first significant move since the GNCTD A...

COVID patients with acute symptoms be hospitalised, home care for asymptomatic: Rajasthan govt

Coronavirus patients with acute symptoms should be admitted to hospitals while the asymptomatic ones and those with mild traits can be treated at home with their oxygen level monitored regularly, according to a Rajasthan government guidelin...

Global community rushes medical supplies, relief materials to India to combat COVID surge

The international community on Thursday rushed much-needed medical supplies, relief materials, life-saving drugs as well as finance assistance to India to help the country combat the massive surge in the coronavirus cases.India is strugglin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021