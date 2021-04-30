Left Menu

Germany to start returning Benin Bronzes from 2022

Britain's soldiers seized thousands of metal castings and sculptures in 1897 during a raid on the Kingdom of Benin, then separate from British-ruled Nigeria. The "bronzes" - actually copper alloy relief sculptures, many showing court figures - were auctioned off and then spread among institutions from New Zealand to Germany and the United States, with the biggest collection in London.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:21 IST
Germany to start returning Benin Bronzes from 2022

Germany aims to start returning Benin Bronzes to Nigeria next year, its foreign and culture ministries said, part of a growing trend to return cultural artefacts seized during the colonial era to their places of origin. Britain's soldiers seized thousands of metal castings and sculptures in 1897 during a raid on the Kingdom of Benin, then separate from British-ruled Nigeria.

The "bronzes" - actually copper alloy relief sculptures, many showing court figures - were auctioned off and then spread among institutions from New Zealand to Germany and the United States, with the biggest collection in London. "In addition to maximum transparency, we primarily aim for substantial restitution," German Culture Minister Monika Gruetters said in a joint statement issued with the foreign ministry and German museums late on Thursday.

"We want to contribute to a common understanding and reconciliation with the descendants of the people who were robbed of their cultural treasures during the times of colonialism," Gruetters added. The Ethnologisches Museum in Berlin has more than 500 historical artefacts from the Kingdom of Benin in its collections, mostly bronzes.

The University of Aberdeen in Scotland said last month it would return a Benin Bronze to Nigeria within weeks, one of the first public institutions to do so. The British Museum, which holds hundreds of the sculptures, has alongside several other museums formed a Benin Dialogue Group to discuss displaying them in Benin City, some officially on loan.

Plans are underway in Nigeria's Edo state, of which Benin City is the capital, to build a centre to store and study the returned artefacts by the end of 2021, and a permanent museum by 2025. The German ministries issued their statement in conjunction with German museums that are part of the Benin Dialogue Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVID;CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute.

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVIDCM Nitish Kumar pays tribute....

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonne for the kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest mo...

Rugby-Bok boost as Du Toit returns from 14 months on the sidelines

South Africa have been handed a boost with the return to action of reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit after 14 months on the sidelines with a serious leg injury. Loose-forward Du Toit will hope to prove his form an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021