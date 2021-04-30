Billboard Music Awards 2021: Here is the complete list of nominees

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Thursday unveiled this year's list of nominees. According to E!News, the Billboard Music Awards announced that artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more go head-to-head for top honours.

Morgan Wallen, who drew controversy earlier this year over a video of him saying a racial slur, is also nominated in six categories but has been barred from appearing on the award show. He has apologised for his behaviour. First-time nominee DaBaby is leading the pack with 11 Billboard Music Award nominates, followed by Pop Smoke with 10 and Gabby Barrett with nine.

Other notable Billboard nominees include Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Drake. The annual event will occur on May 23, as it is returning to its usual month after the pandemic postponed last year's ceremony to October. NBC will broadcast the show from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Here is the complete list of nominations below! Top ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDPop SmokeTaylor SwiftThe Weeknd

Top New ArtistGabby BarrettDoja CatJack HarlowPop SmokeRod Wave Top Male ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDLil BabyPop SmokeThe Weeknd

Top Female ArtistBillie EilishAriana GrandeDua LipaMegan Thee StallionTaylor Swift Top Duo/GroupAC/DCAJRBTSDan + ShayMaroon 5

Top Hot 100 ArtistDaBabyDrakeDua LipaPop SmokeThe Weeknd Top Billboard 200 ArtistDrakeJuice WRLDPop SmokePost MaloneTaylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs ArtistDaBabyDrakeLil BabyPop SmokeThe Weeknd Top Song Sales ArtistJustin BieberBTSMegan Thee StallionMorgan WallenThe Weeknd

Top Radio Songs ArtistJustin BieberLewis CapaldiDua LipaHarry StylesThe Weeknd Top R&B ArtistJhene AikoJustin BieberChris BrownDoja CatThe Weeknd

Top R&B Male ArtistJustin BieberChris BrownThe Weeknd Top R&B Female ArtistJhene AikoDoja CatSZA

Top Rap ArtistDaBabyDrakeJuice WRLDLil BabyPop Smoke Top Rap Male ArtistJuice WRLDLil BabyPop Smoke

Top Female Rap ArtistCardi BMegan Thee StallionSaweetie ABC

by Taboola Top Country ArtistGabby BarrettKane BrownLuke CombsChris StapletonMorgan Wallen

Top Country Male ArtistLuke CombsChris StapletonMorgan Wallen Top Country Female ArtistGabby BarrettMaren MorrisCarrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/GroupDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & Tae Top Rock ArtistAC/DCAJRFive Finger Death PunchMachine Gun Kellytwenty one pilots

Top Latin ArtistAnuel AABad BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzuna Top Latin Male ArtistBad BunnyOzunaJ Balvin

Top Latin Female ArtistBecky GKarol GRosalia Top Latin Duo/GroupBanda MS de Sergio LizarragaEslabon ArmadoLos Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic ArtistThe ChainsmokersKygoLady GagaMarshmelloSurf Mesa Top Christian ArtistCasting CrownsElevation Worshipfor KING & COUNTRYCarrie UnderwoodZach Williams

Top Gospel ArtistKirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneTasha Cobbs LeonardMaverick City MusicKanye West Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)BLACKPINKBTSAriana GrandeSB19Seventeen. (ANI)

