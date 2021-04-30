Left Menu

Heart bleeds, but keeping up with professional duty: Huma Qureshi on new film

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:02 IST
Heart bleeds, but keeping up with professional duty: Huma Qureshi on new film

Huma Qureshi, who stars in filmmaker Zack Snyder's ''Army of the Dead'', said her “heart bleeds” for fellow Indians facing the coronavirus pandemic but as an actor she's sharing her work as her professional duty.

The film is set after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Sharing the poster of her from the movie on Thursday, Qureshi said even though she is deeply saddened with the crisis in India, she is sharing glimpses from her upcoming work.

''My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them,” she said in a statement here.

''With a heavy heart however, in keeping with my duties as a professional, I share my work for all of you to view. 'Army of Dead', the Zack Synder film I shot through 2019,” she said.

In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighofer.

Qureshi, 34, said the film will release on May 14 in select theatres and on May 21 on Netflix.

The actor also urged everyone to follow all the necessary COVID-19 protocol to curb the spread of the virus.

“Urging those who are safe to continue staying safe and follow every possible regulation in these torrid times, while dedicating my work to those who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand to receive 3.5 mln more doses of Sinovac vaccine in May

Thailand will next month receive another 3.5 million doses of Sinovac Biotechs coronavirus vaccine, a senior health official said on Friday, as the country seeks to shore-up supplies amid its biggest outbreak so far.One million doses will a...

Mexico port works on U.S.-sanctioned tankers that carry Venezuelan oil

Three Cuban-flagged tankers that are under U.S. sanctions for transporting Venezuelan oil to the Communist-run island have been serviced in the port of Veracruz on Mexicos Gulf coast, according to vessel tracking data and industry sources.T...

Former bureaucrat Sanjivi Sundar dies of COVID

Former bureaucrat Sanjivi Sundar, who initiated external commercial borrowings by Indian entities, died of COVID-19 on Friday, his family said.Sundar, who was a 1963-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, served as Distinguished Fellow at The ...

Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 45

At least 45 people were crushed to death overnight on Friday at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse. Tens of thousands of u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021