'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel supports women coming forward against Noel Clarke

PTI | London | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:38 IST
''I May Destroy You'' creator and star Michaela Coel has offered her support to the 20 women who have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against actor-filmmaker Noel Clarke in an investigative report by The Guardian.

Coel, who charted her own trauma of sexual assault in her critically-acclaimed show, said she stands behind the ''20 brave women'' who have spoken out against Clarke, a powerful name in the British television and film industry.

“I am here to support great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identities with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much'' Coel, 33, said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

She said speaking out about these incidents takes a lot of strength ''because some call them 'grey areas''.

''These are however far from grey. These behaviours are unprofessional, violent and can destroy a person's perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career irreparably. I have shared to show solidarity, to express my belief in them and to stand with them in their indignation.” The actor-writer also applauded The Guardian for investigating and publishing the story.

The Guardian story details how Clarke used his clout to prey on young professionals starting out in the industry. Clarke, who recently won a BAFTA award, has an established history of sexual harassment, bullying, unwanted groping and touching dating back to 2004, the newspaper said. The ''Doctor Who'' star, 45, has also been accused of secretly filming the nude auditions of female actors. The women, who have come forward with the allegations, say Clarke would harass female colleagues with repeated sexual advances, sometimes physically, and if they refused, he would intimidate them into staying silent about his actions. ''It was just constant, inappropriate comments,'' one woman alleged. ''He was always trying to steer the conversation towards sex.'' ''Crazy Rich Asians'' star Jing Lusi, who worked with Clarke on the 2020 film ''SAS: Red Notice'', alleged that he had propositioned her for sex during a business dinner. When she shot down his advances, Lusi said, Clarke reacted in a “disturbing” way.

