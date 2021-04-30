Left Menu

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar passes away due to Covid-19; Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday expressed her condolences for Chandro Tomar, fondly known as 'Shooter Dadi', who passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19 for the past few days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:23 IST
Chandro Tomar and Bhumi Pednekar. Image Credit: ANI

Bhumi, who played Chandro's character on screen in Anurag Kashyap produced biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh', based on her and Prakashi Tomar's life, said "It is completely devastating to know that chandro dadi is not with us anymore. It really feels like a very big personal loss. She was someone who lived a very full filling life."

Remembering the Indian sharp shooter, Bhumi continued, "She made her own rules, paved her own path and she had a beautiful sisterhood and a beautiful partnership with Prakashi dadi and together they left an impact on so many lives. I feel so fortunate to have played her character, got a chance to learn about life from her and she has left a very big part of herself with me." "My condolences to the family and everybody who's life she impacted because I know there will be many who will be grieving her passing away today. But she always said tann buddha hota hai, mann buddha nai hota. I know in spirit she will always be with us because her teachings are going to be with us. She will thoroughly be missed."

Taapsee, who portrayed Prakashi's role in 'Saand Ki Aankh', took to her Twitter handle and paid tribute to Chandro with a heartfelt note. She also shared a throwback picture with her. "For the inspiration, you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar. May the and peace be with you." On April 26, the family of Chandro had announced in an official statement on her Twitter handle that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was "hospitalised due to respiratory complications."

Condolences poured in from various celebrities over Chandro's death, who had won several medals at the national and state levels in shooting and was a resident of Johari village of Baghpat. Released in 2019, 'Saand Ki Aankh' told the story of sharpshooters Chandro and her sister-in-law Prakashi, who learnt to shoot at the age of 60. The two sisters-in-law fought patriarchy to make a name for them in the world of shooting. The film also starred 'Mukkabaaz' actor Vineet Kumar Singh and was directed by Tusshar Hiranandani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

