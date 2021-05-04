Left Menu

'I have many platforms to use': Kangana post suspension of her Twitter account

The Twitter account of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was 'permanently suspended' on Tuesday after she posted a series of tweets making derogatory remarks on the recent results of the West Bengal assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:28 IST
'I have many platforms to use': Kangana post suspension of her Twitter account
Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Twitter account of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was 'permanently suspended' on Tuesday after she posted a series of tweets making derogatory remarks on the recent results of the West Bengal assembly elections. Kangana's controversial tweets have been making headlines since the time she made an account on the micro-blogging website in 2020.

In her recent tweets, the 'Queen' star demanded President's rule in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC defeated BJP in the recent elections in the state. Taking to her Twitter handle, the National Award-winning actor used demeaning words against Mamata. In a series of controversial tweets, Kangana also called her an "unleashed monster".

According to a Twitter spokesperson, Kangana's account was constantly provoking anger and violence, which was diminishing the value of global public conversation on the platform. The Twitter rules under which the 'Manikarnika' star's account has been blocked states, "Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behaviour discourage people from expressing themselves and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely."

From calling out on nepotism, farmer protests to people asking for oxygen due to the COVID-19 crisis, she was involved in all the recent controversies. Reacting upon the same, Kangana in an official statement, said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."

Few minutes after the news of her account suspension broke, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional video message, calling the move as "death of democracy'" She also called out international media channels in the clip and used hashtags - '#BengalBurning, #bengalviolence' in the caption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telenor writes off Myanmar business after coup, posts Q1 loss

Norways Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the countrys deteriorating security and human rights situation, plunging the group into a first-quarter loss and sending its shares lower on Tuesday. While it will con...

Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 1 per cent to Rs 236.50 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher ...

Five Businesses That Are Best Positioned to Succeed in 2021

If this last year has done nothing else, it has tested business leaders and organizations of every size and from almost every industry to the max. Thankfully, theres plenty of evidence for what a little innovation, determination, and foresi...

Goa: Curbs expanded to include non-essential services

The Goa government on Tuesday decided to bring non-essential services, including restaurants, under the ambit of the COVID-19 induced restrictions in the state which will remain in force till May 10.Modifying the previous order issued by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021