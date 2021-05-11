Is Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is excluded from Netflix’s 2021 lineup?

Arthdal Chronicles aired on June 1, 2019, on Netflix. Since then the avid viewers are wondering about Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. Although the show is renewed for Season 2 presently there are no updates about it, rather we can say the series makers are tight-lipped on it.

Despite the renewal, Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 filming is officially postponed on June 11, 2020, due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also reported that Season 2 was excluded from Netflix's 2021 lineup.

We don't aware of the reason for the cancellation of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2, but earlier the makers confirmed returning of Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won, Jang Dong-gun, and Kim Ok-vin in the lead roles.

Arthdal Chronicles is regarded as the first Korean ancient fantasy drama. The story takes the viewers to the Bronze Age, where the inhabitants of the ancient city Arthdal fight for the mythical land called Arth.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 1 received mixed reviews. The series is being accused of plagiarizing David Benioff's Game of Thrones. Moreover, the historical setting also bewildered the viewers, as the drama is set in the Bronze Age but cast members are seen wearing armors and weapons that do not belong to that era. But the series writer Park Sang-yeon stated that he doesn't think Arthdal Chronicles is similar to the Game of Thrones. He tried to create a series of fictitious worlds.

"I wouldn't even think of comparing our series to [Game of Thrones] and I don't think our goal is to create something similar... I wouldn't try to claim to do anything similar to the show and I don't think it's an appropriate comparison. We tried to create a great series by building a fictitious world of our own with our imagination and I hope you see our series as it is," said Park Sang-yeon.

Besides, John Serba, the film critics believe Arthdal Chronicles depicts a pre-historic era that explores a different kind of human creatures, which is quite dissimilar with Game of Thrones. John Serba said, Arthdal occurs in a more primitive time than [Game of Thrones], and appears to be set up to explore different ideas about the human creature and its thirst for power and possessions."

However, If Netflix comes with Arthdal Chronicles Season 2, the creators will bring an interesting storyline and unique setting.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

