Vagabond Season 2: Will it expand on Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy romance?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:56 IST
Image Credit: Facebook/Vagabond Korean drama

Vagabond is one of the most praised crime thriller South Korean series starring Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy and Shin Sung-rok. Currently fans are eagerly waiting for Vagabond Season 2.

The majority of the South Korean series do not renew for the second season as the creators try to complete the story in one season. Although SBS TV has not yet confirmed Vagabond Season 2, still an insider hinted at the possibility of returning the show, reported Uniforumtz.

Furthermore, a Vagabond staff earlier said Vagabond Season 2 is on the cards. And now Lee Seung-gi, who portrays Cha Dal-gun said that Vagabond is a popular series and it has many untold stories to say. Therefore, he is expecting Vagabond Season 2. The series is a complete package of crime, romance, action, and suspense.

Vagabond Season 2 is not confirmed yet but if it finally happens, Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy would return to reprise their roles. The K-drama is also expected to clear the first season's cliffhangers in Season 2.

Fans are anxious to know who is behind the plane crash in which Cha Dal-gun's (played by Lee Seung-gi) nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin) boarded. Besides, will there be a romantic relationship between Cha Dal-gun and Go Hae-ri (Bae Suzy) is still untold.

The first season of Vagabond ends with Cha Hoon going on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle. But Dal-gun watches a report of the same plane crash, which Cha Hoon has boarded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash wasn't an accident rather a planned incident. Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri, a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love.

There is no official confirmation of Vagabond Season 2. Stay tuned to get the latest news on South Korean drama.

