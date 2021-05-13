The Last Kingdom Season 5: Will the final season cover last three Saxon Stories?

Last Kingdom Season 5 filming is underway. The team has already reached its previous filming spot in Hungary. The avid viewers are quite concerned about the newcomer Sigtryggr and his love interest Stiorra. But sadly the much loved Netflix drama will end in Season 5, announced by streaming platform and the production company Carnival Films and Television.

While there is no exact reason, why the drama is concluding in the fifth installment, but earlier Alexander Dreymon told it is quite difficult to portray an old character. Alexander Dreymon is 38 years old and it is quite challenging for him to portray Uhtred.

The actor is also directing one of the episodes of The Last Kingdom Season 5. He said, "Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey. And I'm truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct. In doing so, I came to fully appreciate the spectacular talent and skill of our cast and crew even more."

"I can't wait to share it with our fans, without whom none of this would be possible." He added.

The British historical fiction series is based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels. It was first premiered in 2015 on BBC America, BBC Two, and later in 2018 on Netflix. The 13th book tilted War Lord as published in October 2020. Now The Last Kingdom series lovers are eager to know whether the last published book would be included in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Moreover, they are also questioning whether the remaining three novels War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings, and War Lord, will also be included in the series. It seems The Last Kingdom Season 5 would not cover all the remaining books of The Saxon Stories.

Earlier, it was reported that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will adapt from the 9th (The Warriors of the Storm) and 10th (The Flame Bearer) series of the novel.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will continue to follow the main protagonist Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Uhtred of Bebbanburg has had many wives and lovers across the series. This important character is likely to confront his greatest foe and suffer his greatest loss.

As per the synopsis of Last Kingdom Season 5, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Accordingly, the upcoming season could be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

The Last Kingdom is written by Martha Hillier and executive produced by Gareth Neame, and Nigel Marchant.

Marchant said: "With such a loyal fanbase, we're excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives." Dreymon added: "Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey."

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

