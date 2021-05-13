Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:48 IST
Confidential Assignment 2 updates, synopsis & what we know more
Confidential Assignment 2 will be directed by Lee Seok-hoon. Image Credit: Twitter / Hyun Bin

Filming for Confidential Assignment 2: International began on February 18, 2021 under the distributor CJ Entertainment. This is the sequel to the action thriller box office hit movie Confidential Assignment that was released back in 2017 and praised by critics. It also performed well in the box office.

Confidential Assignment 2 stars Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin, Im Yoon-ah, Daniel Henney, and Jin Seon-kyu. The South Korean movie will be directed by Lee Seok-hoon, who is known for directing the movies like The Pirates, Dancing Queen and The Himalayas, to name a few.

Confidential Assignment 2 is all about a secret cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Im Cheol-ryung is heading back to South Korea to team up again with Kang Jin-tae (played by Yoo Hae-jin) to chase the criminal. Hyun Bin will reprise his role Im Cheol-ryung, an officer of a special investigation team in North Korea. He teamed up with a South Korean detective named Kang Jin-tae (Yoo Hae-jin) to catch the notorious criminals. Read the synopsis below.

"North Korean detective Im Chul-Ryung (Hyun-Bin) is sent to South Korea on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-Joon (Jin Sun-kyu). In South Korea, Im Chul-ryung teams up again with Detective Kang Jin-Tae (Yu Hae-jin). Because of a mistake he made, Detective Kang Jin-Tae now works in a cyber crime investigation team rather than the regional investigation unit. He wants to rejoin the regional investigation unit. Meanwhile, F.B.I. Agent Jack (Daniel Henney) joins Im Chul-ryung and Kang Jin-tae in their pursuit of Jang Myung-Joon."

The release date for Confidential Assignment 2: International is not announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean celebrities and K-drama.

