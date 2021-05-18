Left Menu

'Fortunate enough to get films that have made me tap into my beautiful childhood memories': Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' releases today and the actor said that he is immensely grateful to have found films like 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and 'Ki and 'Ka'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:28 IST
'Fortunate enough to get films that have made me tap into my beautiful childhood memories': Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' releases today and the actor said that he is immensely grateful to have found films like 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and 'Ki and 'Ka'. In a post shared on his Instagram handle, the star wrote, "I have been fortunate enough to get films that have made me tap into my beautiful childhood memories and life experiences."

He added, "Whether it was a Ki and Ka which was for my mother or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers, these are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films." The actor thanked his director Kaashvie Nair for giving him a film that immediately connected with him and reminded him of his childhood.

He said, "I'm deeply thankful that in Sardar Ka Grandson I got a chance to be directed by the sensitive and extremely mature Kaashvie Nair, my first female director, who was also helming her first feature film! Kaashvie you have given me a film to cherish forever and be proud of. So, thank you, from the bottom of my heart." Arjun added, "You gave me solid material that connected to me so deeply and instantly because of the story's uncanny similarity with my grandparents' lives in various ways."

The actor also spoke about his character and said, "Moreover, the character of Sardar in the film is very similar to my Nani. She was actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions & memories some mine some theirs." Arjun hopes that 'Sardar Ka Grandson' entertains people thoroughly. He said, "So, for me, I'm happy that through this film I have lived a bit of their lives and I hope that I have done all four of them proud through my earnestness with this film. Sardar Ka Grandson is now available for all to enjoy on Netflix from today and I hope you will be entertained thoroughly. It is a simple movie with a big heart and I hope it moves you in the same way that it has touched me."

Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. Arjun will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people.

PM Modi stresses importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people....

PM Modi holds meeting with field officials from states, districts on COVID-19 management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with field officials from states and districts about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister...

PREVIEW-South Korea's Moon seeks urgency on N.Korea, vaccine deal at Biden summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to revive long-stalled talks with North Korea and urge the White House to embrace the issue with more urgency.South Korean official...

One dead, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

One person was killed and two others injured when a mini-load carrier skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.The vehicle was on its way to Neel from Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021