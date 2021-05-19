Left Menu

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 released: Manolo Cardona says what to expect

Updated: 19-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:09 IST
The good news is that Who Killed Sara? Season 2 was released today (Wednesday, May 19, 2021) on Netflix. Image Credit: Who Killed Sara? / Instagram

Just a week after the release of the Spanish drama, 'Who Killed Sara?' on Netflix back in March 2021, the streaming giant announced the renewal of the series, aka Who Killed Sara? Season 2. Since then, fans were champing at the bit to watch the second season.

The good news is that Who Killed Sara? Season 2 was released today (Wednesday, May 19, 2021) on Netflix. While fans are ready to devour the second season's episodes, several questions are swirling around their head regarding the storyline, cast and plot. For instance, fans are eager to know if Sara and Elroy are actually dead, what could happen to Sofia's baby, and the truth about the skeletal remains found in Alex's backyard.

Much to their relief, Manolo Cardona, who plays Sara's brother Alex Guzman in the series, has revealed that all of the fans' queries will be resolved in Who Killed Sara? Season 2. In an interview with TVLine, Cardona has also hinted that Sara is not the person her brother Alex thought she is.

"It's a great twist and a new adventure for Alex to question what he thought he knew," said Cardona to TVLine. "Sara is not the person Alex thought she was. And there's a body in his garden. There are some more amazing twists that people are going to enjoy in Season 2."

Like most viewers, Cardona loves that series has several twists and turns in its plot. "Every time I read a script and it goes in a different direction, I get excited for the audience. It's very entertaining and it's been an amazing journey," said Cardona.

So it looks like Who Killed Sara? Season 2 will continue from the end of volume 1. The story revolves around a brother and a sister named Álex Guzmán (played by Manolo Cardona) and Sara Guzmán (Ximena Lamadrid). The story starts when a harness fails while Sara and her group of friends having a party on a boat. As a result, Sara loses her life.

Her brother Álex spends 18 years in prison as the accused of Sara's murder. In the present day after 18 years, Álex seeks revenge on the people who are responsible for his wrongful imprisonment, especially the Lazcano family. Who Killed Sara? Season 2 will pick right from here.

Who Killed Sara? S2 is likely to bring more depth to the characters. Now it's time to see is the Sara murder mystery concludes in Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on Spanish drama.

