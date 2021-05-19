Peaky Blinders Season 6 updates: Cast, filming, plot & everything we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 filming finally has started for the episodes in January this year. Fans are enthusiastically waiting to see what happens to Tommy Shelbys. Fans were earlier excited after knowing about Peaky Blinders Season 7, but later BBC announced Season 6 would mark an end to it.

Of course, the creator, Steven Knight is tight-lipped on the plot of Peaky Blinders Season 6 but we can assume from the set of pictures who are the cast members of the show.

Recently, the series' official Instagram page revealed a new picture of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby returning to Peaky Blinders Season 6. The picture shows Cillian Murphy reading a script with Tommy's horse.

In February, Peaky Blinders makers announced a new lady is joining the cast of Season 6. To confirm her presence Amber Anderson shared her image on Instagram. In the picture, she is holding a cigarette in her hand with a cold look. The caption reads "Well, blimey. Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be in the final season of @peakyblindersofficial. We are already filming and it is going to be epic!" she was spotted rehearsing scenes with Cillian, reported Metro.Co.UK.

Michael Gray, Sam Claflin, Esme Shelby, and Arthur Shelby are returning to reprise their role in Peaky Blinders Season 6. Stephen Graham (Al Capone) is also a part of the Peaky Blinders family. Steven Knight said "Not Al Capone – I didn't want to go west. 'Because it's a minefield once you go into Chicago gangsters. I refer to him the last series, but I didn't want to go into that."

On April 29, the filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 was paused due to false-positive reports received by a crew member. He and the other crew members who came into contact with him were asked to self-isolate themselves. According to Metro.CO.UK, a spokesperson said, "Filming was stood down on Peaky Blinders because of a false-positive test result for a member of the crew."

"In line with protocol, this person took an NHS test and anyone who came into contact with them self-isolated – the safety of our team on Peaky Blinders is of paramount importance."

However, the spokesperson said to MailOnline: "The NHS test has come back negative and filming will resume as normal tomorrow."

Steven Knight wrote earlier on Peaky Blinders Season 6 on the official website: "Peaky is back and with a bang… After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in late 2021 or mid-2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

