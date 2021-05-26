Left Menu

'Game of Thrones' actor DeObia Oparei joins 'The Gray Man'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 09:55 IST
Actor DeObia Oparei, whose credits include ''Game of Thrones'' and ''Sex Education'', has been cast in director duo Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming film ''The Gray Man'' Oparei joins the ensemble cast of the big-budget Netflix thriller that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Rege-Jean Page, Julia Butters, and Eme Ikwuakor.

''The Gray Man'' revolves around freelance assassin and ex-CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team, reported Deadline.

It is based on the first installment of Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.

Joe Russo wrote the screenplay with inputs from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film is being produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi.

Oparei currently stars in ''Wrath of Man'', directed by Guy Ritchie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

