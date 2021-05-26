Left Menu

Rick and Morty Season 5: Newly launched trailer reveals most of the plot

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:47 IST
Rick and Morty Season 5 will be airing ten episodes. Image Credit: Rick and Morty Season 5 / Official trailer
Adult Swim-developed Rick and Morty Season 5's release is just one month away. Meanwhile, the first trailer has been teased a couple of months back. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what would be coming in the fifth season of the series. Now, Adult Swim has released another trailer for Season 5.

The recent Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer provides big footage to the fan with the caption "This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20 on Adult Swim." Check out the trailer below.

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be airing ten episodes. The fourth season of Rick and Morty concludes with lots of fun, adventure, and comedy. It was premiered on November 10, 2019, and had a total of ten episodes.

The viewers will be happy to learn that a new spin-off for Rick and Morty series will be made and is scheduled to release sometime this year or in 2022. Besides, Adult Swim recently launched a video game brawler, "Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine." Follow the Twitter post and the video online.

Till to date, Adult Swim released several official trailers. The first trailer shows the entire Smith family — Jerry, Summer, Rick, Morty, and Beth — running through a strange, foggy wood. Summer and Rick bicker about it being too quiet before things kick into high gear. In the trailer, we meet Mr. Nimbus, Rick's "once and eternal foe." He reappears in many scenes of the trailer. A scene shows Jerry calls him a "strange, horny ocean man." Adult Swim also cleared that after Rick and Morty Season 5 they will come with Season 6.

The second trailer of Rick and Morty Season 5 teases many clips from the Voltron-themed episode with the whole Smith family. That was quite similar to the first trailer. The second trailer hinted at the mantis monster.

On March 30, 2021, Adult Swim announced through its official Twitter that Rick and Morty Season 5 will release on June 20, 2021, at 11:00 pm. ET/PT.

However, Adult Swim is available in a few regions in the USA, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, and the UK. In countries like India, South Africa, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, and Singapore, viewers can enjoy it on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Stay tuned to Devdiscoure to get more updates on the animated series.

