The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 might release in winter 2021

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 is one of the anticipated Japanese fantasy manga series, Netflix's The Seven Deadly Sins viewers are waiting for long. Earlier, the fourth season was premiered on MBS, TBS, and other JNN stations on October 5, 2014. To avoid confusion we are calling it Season 5 according to Netflix's formatting.

Apart from Season 1, each season has its unique title. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 titled "The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods" was slated to premiere in October 2020 on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo.

However, it was delayed to January 13, 2021, for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, (called Season 4 in Japan) which is titled, "The Dragon's Judgement arc," on Netflix was originally scheduled to return to the Japanese broadcast in October 2020, but the fifth season has also been delayed.

According to an official statement released on The Seven Deadly Sins website, the expected series was set to release in Japan in January 2021.

Season 4 of Nanatsu no Taizai (The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgment) will be released in January 2021.Source: Weekly Shônen Magazine # 36-37 (August 5)#NanatsuNoTaizai #SevenDeadlySins #SDS_BoarHat_News pic.twitter.com/1uBM62ntaw — Boar Hat (@SDS_BoarHat) August 1, 2020

Therefore, Netflix will release The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, after few months of its premiere in Japan. Assuming the forthcoming season would come out in winter 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 left the audience speechless as Meliodas began to transform into the Demon King. Season 5 will pick from where here we left. "The Seven Deadly Sins: The Dragon's Judgment" will focus on Meliodas and if he and Elizabeth will end up together. The official synopsis for Season 5 is here:

"While Meliodas absorbs the Commandments so he can become the Demon King and save Elizabeth, Ban roams through purgatory to save his captain's soul."

Earlier Netflix released a teaser of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 with the caption "As war rages on, our heroes will cross the boundaries of heaven and hell to save the people they love. Meliodas and crew reunite next year in Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment."

Another Season 5 trailer teases, "Where will the 3,000-year journey of Meliodas and Elizabeth lead? Who will emerge as the true enemy? The final arc begins in 2021."

The Seven Deadly Sin has 346 chapters in total whereas the fourth season covered 267 chapters of the Japanese manga. Therefore, 79 chapters are left for The Seven Deadly Sin Season 5. According to Netflix, the fifth season will cover the remaining chapters. Check out the trailer below.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Netflix U.S. release date was announced for 2021. An exact release date is still pending. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

