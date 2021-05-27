Is Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 officially canceled? Know in details

Memories of the Alhambra is one of the highest-rated K-dramas in cable television history and is commercially successful. It has consistently topped the cable television viewership ratings in its timeslot. The series was praised for its creative plot and its unexpected twists. Fans are severely waiting for the renewal of Memories of the Alhambra Season 2.

A petition was launched demanding the renewal of Memories of the Alhambra for a Season 2. The petition gathered 12k signatures from fans across the world. The petitioner says if Netflix can consider picking series like La Casa de Papel, The End of the F****** World, The Rain for the next season then why not Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2.

Meaww reported, one particular fan spoke to a Netflix representative and then started the petition to notify Netflix's top officials that there is a huge demand for Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. They believe there should be a second season to clear the cliffhangers of Season 1.

"Will Jin-woo be able to get out of the game? Will he and Hee-joo be reunited? Will See-joo be able to overcome the traumatic experience he went through after killing Marco?" wrote the petitioner.

While the viewers are waiting for Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2, the creators have not yet confirmed its renewal. They are tight-lipped about the update of the k-drama.

Memories of the Alhambra follows Yoo Jin-woo (Hyun Bin) the CEO of a finance company that deals with visual devices. After receiving an email regarding a groundbreaking AR game about medieval battles in the Alhambra, Yoo Jin-woo, travels to Granada, Spain to meet the creator of the game, Jung Se-joo (Park Chan-yeol).

However, Se-joo has gone missing and there he meets his older sister, Jung Hee-joo (Park Shin-hye), who is the owner of the hostel he stays in. His sister is a former guitarist too. Both get entangled in mysterious incidents, as the border between the real world and the AR world built by Se-joo begins to blur. When Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 returns, viewers might see some twists in the interesting storyline.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 is not renewed and don't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

