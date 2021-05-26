Is Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2: Is it still on the cards?

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo has been the most discussed drama of the year after Descendants of the Sun and Love in the Moonlight. Now the K-drama lovers are demanding Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. The first Season aired from August 29 to November 1, 2016.

Although there is no official announcement of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2, but the cast members of the series have showed interest in Season 2.

On April 17, The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star Lee Joon-gi hosted a special Naver NOW show named 'DREAM' to celebrate his 39th birthday. During the show, Lee Ji-eun (IU ) made a phone call to convey birthday wishes to Lee Joon-gi.

In the conversation, the two actors went on to reminisce about their early days of friendship on the set of "Scarlet Heart: Goryeo."

IU said, "I think all of us who filmed the drama probably feel the same way. We had such a great time filming it, and even now, there are so many people who love the drama. Isn't that amazing?"

Lee Joon Gi agreed and added, "Honestly, we never imagined that there would belatedly be so many people all around the world who love it."

"If the conditions are right for us to all gather together, there is no reason not to do it." She said she's not sure if all the other actors would be available. "But if you're asking me about my opinion only, there is no reason to not do it," she continued. Lee Joon Gi then joked, "I was afraid you'd say, 'Why should I?'" added IU.

From the above char it is clear that both the actors are interested to reprise their roles in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. The possibility of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 is huge. The K-drama was chosen as the most anticipated series of the second half of 2016 in China, reaching 300 million views after the first three episodes on the online streaming platform Youku.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo was reportedly been sold for over $400,000 per episode to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku. The total amount reportedly stood over $8 million and thus became the most expensive K-drama ever sold. This is another big reason behind the possible creation of another season.

Here we can fathom how fans across the world are still waiting to see the renewal and airing of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. A petition was launched to enthuse the series creators to give a rethink for another season.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama.

