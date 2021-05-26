Left Menu

Is Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2: Is it still on the cards?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:54 IST
Is Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2: Is it still on the cards?
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Image Credit: Facebook / Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo has been the most discussed drama of the year after Descendants of the Sun and Love in the Moonlight. Now the K-drama lovers are demanding Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. The first Season aired from August 29 to November 1, 2016.

Although there is no official announcement of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2, but the cast members of the series have showed interest in Season 2.

On April 17, The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star Lee Joon-gi hosted a special Naver NOW show named 'DREAM' to celebrate his 39th birthday. During the show, Lee Ji-eun (IU ) made a phone call to convey birthday wishes to Lee Joon-gi.

In the conversation, the two actors went on to reminisce about their early days of friendship on the set of "Scarlet Heart: Goryeo."

IU said, "I think all of us who filmed the drama probably feel the same way. We had such a great time filming it, and even now, there are so many people who love the drama. Isn't that amazing?"

Lee Joon Gi agreed and added, "Honestly, we never imagined that there would belatedly be so many people all around the world who love it."

"If the conditions are right for us to all gather together, there is no reason not to do it." She said she's not sure if all the other actors would be available. "But if you're asking me about my opinion only, there is no reason to not do it," she continued. Lee Joon Gi then joked, "I was afraid you'd say, 'Why should I?'" added IU.

From the above char it is clear that both the actors are interested to reprise their roles in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. The possibility of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 is huge. The K-drama was chosen as the most anticipated series of the second half of 2016 in China, reaching 300 million views after the first three episodes on the online streaming platform Youku.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo was reportedly been sold for over $400,000 per episode to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku. The total amount reportedly stood over $8 million and thus became the most expensive K-drama ever sold. This is another big reason behind the possible creation of another season.

Here we can fathom how fans across the world are still waiting to see the renewal and airing of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. A petition was launched to enthuse the series creators to give a rethink for another season.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Release date revealed, why will it come in 2 parts?

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021