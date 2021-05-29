Left Menu

British royal Kate gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, said on Saturday she had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and paid tribute to everyone involved in the rollout of the inoculation programme. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing." William, 38, said last week he had been given a first dose of vaccine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:08 IST
British royal Kate gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, said on Saturday she had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and paid tribute to everyone involved in the rollout of the inoculation programme. Kate, 39, said she had received the shot at the Science Museum, a prominent tourist attraction not far from Kate's Kensington Palace home in west London.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she said on the Twitter account she shares with her husband, Prince William, along with a picture of her receiving the shot. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

William, 38, said last week he had been given a first dose of vaccine. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, got her first shot in January and has encouraged others to take up the vaccine, saying it was quick and painless. Britain is currently offering a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone aged 30 and over, and has given a first dose of vaccine to 38.8 million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021