Virgin River Season 3 releasing in July 2021, know more on plots & cast

Fans would be happy to hear that one of the highly anticipated romantic dramas, Virgin River Season 3 got its release date in July. Recently, Netflix shared the news in a video heads-up via Instagram, in which the cast members are announcing that the show will be back on Friday, July 9.

Virgin River Season 3 is based on the novel of the same name by Robyn Carr. The directors are Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell, and Gail Harvey. The executive producers include Sue Tenney, Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Robyn Carr.

Virgin River season 3 Plot

Virgin River Season 3 will clear all the cliffhangers of the last season, including the secret of the biological identity of Charmaine's twins. The show is likely to commence with the biggest cliffhanger that Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) finding a wounded Jack (Martin Henderson), bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. What will happen to Jack? And will Mel and others finally find the shooter?

Many fans think Jack's former colleague and war comrade Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) is responsible for the dramatic shooting. Season 3 will also focus on the relationship between Jack and Mel.

Besides, Stacey Farber is returning as Lilly's (played by Lynda Boyd) daughter, and Denny will be visiting from the past season in Virgin River Season 3.

In December, Netflix first teased Tara, revealing that she will help her mom with baby Chloe. While renewing Virgin River Season 3, Netflix announced Zibby Allen was cast as a new series regular. However, the character Denny is included in the 14th book in Robyn Carr's Virgin River series, where the author describes him as a 24 years old guy "who has served in the Marines and comes to Virgin River to find his biological father."

It is still unknown who is going to play Denny, but according to Southern Living's report, "though it's unclear if Denny, played by Kai Bradbury, will get a different storyline for the show."

In addition, Lizzie (played by Sarah Dugdale) who was introduced in the second season as general store manager Connie's (Nicola Cavendish) niece is returning in Virgin River Season 3. Lizzie is originally from Los Angeles, who came to Connie to get a better and simpler life.

But the story took a major twist when her aunt tried to spoke her nose and break up Lizzie and Ricky's (Grayson Gurnsey) relationship. Sarah Dugdale hinted that Virgin River Season 3 would show more of her character. Lizzie is going to be one of the most important characters in Season 3.

The imminent Virgin River Season 3 is likely to focus on Hope (Annette O'Toole) and Doc Mullins' (Tim Matheson) remarriage. The rumors of their remarriage popped up after their relationship improved in Season. They had kept themselves separated for 20 years.

Virgin River season 3 cast

Virgin River season 3 stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Grayson Gurnsey, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Tim Matheson, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Stacy Farber, and Kai Bradbury.

