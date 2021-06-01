Left Menu

Better Call Saul Season 6 filming clips exposed, Know in details

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Image Credit: YouTube / Rotten Tomatoes TV
The sixth and the final season for Better Call Saul is gearing up for its release. Better Call Saul Season 6 officially started its filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico and viewers are eager to know the latest updates on the spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad.

Earlier, in a conversation with Deadline actor Rhea Seehorn hinted viewers will see her character Kim Wexler's darker side. However, in May 2021, a TikTok user posted a video that showed Bob Odenkirk preparing to portray Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul Season 6.

The character appears with a dark-colored pinstripe suit, standing next to a fancy car outside of a motel. The filming took place at the Crossroads Motel in Albuquerque. In the last season, viewers saw the motel, which is referred to as Crystal Palace.

A fan commented, "So him and Kim are really going to screw him. Maybe take some pictures of Jimmy with some hookers (maybe Wendy) [the sex worker from Breaking Bad] in this motel and pretend that it's Howard?"

Bob Odenkirk previously spoke with Wrap about Kim Wexler. "He's pretty much close to there, I'd say. But something big still has to happen to trip him over into, I think, full Saul mode," he explained. "I imagine it has a lot to do with Kim Wexler."

Another TikTok user's video shows Goodman honking his car horn as if calling someone to come out from the motel. Another video is the evidence for Wendy's (Julia Minesci) involvement in the drama Better Call Saul Season 6.

According to a source, Kim Wexler is likely to set up a plan to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin in Better Call Saul Season 6. She revealed this to Jimmy, and they may work together once he fully transformed into Saul Goodman because he was reluctant to accept her wife's scheme at first.

Besides, Kim Wexler (played by Rhea Seehorn), and Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) Better Call Saul Season 6 will come with other characters named Mike Ehrmantraut (Johnathan Banks), Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

